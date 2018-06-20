Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors Kaleb Dahlgren, left, and Jacob Wasserman are introduced as the heroes of the game prior to the Saskatchewan Rush taking on the Rochester Knighthawks in game three of the the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on June 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Kaleb Dahlgren pushes Ryan Straschnitzki’s wheelchair up a ramp and onto a riser.

Tyler Smith follows right behind and takes his spot in front of a sea of cameras and microphones inside a vast luxury hotel ballroom.

It’s not how they wanted it to be, but the Humboldt Broncos, some of them at least, are finally back together.

“Sharing stories and just kind of being (as much of) a team as we can again is important,” Smith said Tuesday. ”We can cry together, we can do everything together and just kind of heal in our own way.

“It’s just a blessing to be here together.”

RELATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Broncos were travelling together to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game on April 6 when their bus collided with a truck — a devastating crash on a flat, lonely stretch of Prairie highway that resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including 10 players.

Of the 13 that survived, 10 are at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas at the invitation of the league and NHLPA.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Straschnitzki, who was paralysed from the chest down. ”These guys are such great guys to be around. It warms my heart. I’m really excited.”

The remaining Broncos had not been in the same place since the crash, with nine of them flying into Las Vegas on Monday before Straschnitzki joined on Tuesday from Philadelphia where he’s undergoing physiotherapy.

“You want to always go see your teammates,” Dahlgren said. ”You’re with them four hours every day. You miss them. It’s nice to give everybody a hug and be with each other in this time.

“I’m just thankful that we’re all here together.”

The NHL Awards on Wednesday night will include a tribute to the Broncos, while Humboldt head coach Darcy Haugan, who was killed in the crash, is posthumously nominated for the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

RELATED: More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

One of Haugan’s slogans for his team was “It’s a Good Day to be a Bronco” — something his surviving players continue to live by.

“It was a very important quote,” Smith said. ”A lot of guys will take that with us for the rest of our lives.

“We’re all going to be Broncos forever. No matter what day it is, it’s a great day to be a Bronco.”

The tragedy not only devastated the tight-knit community and province, but shook the hockey world as players and coaches from junior all the way up to the NHL reflected on the countless hours spent with teammates crisscrossing the country in buses on rural, wind-swept, winter roads.

“It means so much for hockey and for all the NHL players to be able to come and share a few words with them and talk and just joke around with them,” said Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is up for the Ted Lindsay Award. ”It’s great to see them here. Just think about how far they’ve come from only a short time ago.

“To see them here is really uplifting for all of us.”

Dahlgren said it didn’t take long for the Broncos to get back to some of the banter that used to echo through their locker room.

“We’re still giving each other the gears sometimes,” he said. ”It’s good to have humour. You have to make the most of every situation that you’re in.

“We’re trying to be positive and have a good time with each other.”

Smith said the Broncos were far and away the closest team he was ever part of.

“Either way we would have been a family until the end,” he said. “That’s what made everything really hard. There’s one wish I had for my birthday — to bring everybody back and just be together once again.”

That they are, just with a big chunk of their heart still missing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now
Next story
Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

Report of fire in Lac la Hache ‘but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area’

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a report of a wildfire southwest… Continue reading

Multiple collisions, prohibited driving in past week

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile Free Press

Environment Canada issues heat warning and special weather statement for Cariboo

Daytime temperature expected to reach 34C for Tuesday

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now

Driving under the influence of drugs has always been — and will remain — against the law

Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter

Crown lawyers say Alexandre Bissonnette deserves to receive the longest sentence in Canadian history

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Divers are searching an Indonesian lake after a ferry sank earlier this week

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

A lawyer has documented more than 300 cases of adults who have been separated from a child

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Most Read