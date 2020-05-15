House burned to the ground on Bleeker Road

Neighbours were woken by an intense house fire on Bleeker Road off Highway 24 early Friday morning with both the Lone Butte Fire Department and the 100 Mile Fire Department responding to quell the blaze.

Fire chief Roger Hollander of the 100 Mile Fire Department said that they woke up early Friday morning at 3 a.m. to respond to a mutual aid assist request from the Lone Butte Fire Department. Upon their arrival on Bleeker Road, just off the highway, they found themselves facing a fully involved residential structural fire. They then set about assisting the Lone Butte firefighters with personnel and water support as needed.

“Unfortunately the structure was a complete loss. The fire was eventually put out and required a lot of overhaul and effort on the part of the firefighters,” Hollander said.

At the time he was speaking to the Free Press, Hollander said he has no information on what caused the fire and if there were any occupants within the house when the fire started. Hollander said they returned home around 6:40 a.m. in the morning after the fire was suppressed.

The 100 Mile Free Press reached out to the Lone Butte Fire Department for comment and will update with additional information as it comes in.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter