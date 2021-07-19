The Hotnarko Creek fire forced the closure of Highway 20 July 13. (Graham West photo)

Hotnarko Creek fire closes Highway 20 between Bella Coola Valley and Anahim Lake

The closure occurred Monday evening July 19

Wildfires have once again closed Highway 20 west of Williams Lake Monday, July 19.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed in both directions due to a wildfire between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Rd for 32.6 km (38 to six km west of Anahim Lake).

DriveBC is reporting Highway 20 between Dean River Place and Bittner Rd for 40.3 km (22 km east of Anahim Lake to 32 km west of Tatla Lake) is open to traffic, however, subject to change due to wildfire activity.

The closure impacts travel between Anahim Lake and the Bella Coola Valley and it been an ongoing problem since the Hotnarko Creek fire and Big Stick Lake area fires blew up last week, fueled by dry, windy conditions.

