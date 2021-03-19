Hospice seeks to secure funding for bereavement program

The 100 Mile District Hospice Society is seeking funds to start a new bereavement support group.

The group is looking into fundraising and grant opportunities, executive director Tracy Haddow said. It has also secured a gaming licence which means it will be able to do more 50/50 draws and raffles in the future. Tickets for their next one will be available to buy after April 1 with a draw planned for June.

The society had also requested a $9,500 grant-in-aid from the Cariboo Regional District this month but was unsuccessful. CRD directors noted in their decision that the grant had missed the deadline and the funds were requested for operating rather than capital expenses.

“How much we’re able to do will depend on how much money we raise,” Haddow said. “Things continue to be busy and there are lots of people in need – those numbers haven’t really changed. We are getting more inquiries right now about our bereavement program and what we have to offer.”

Haddow said any additional money they are able to collect would go toward supporting their existing bereavement program as well as starting another group. She said due to the pandemic they’re trying to meet in smaller groups to reduce the risk of infection and have had to find and rent new spaces in which to meet.

The bereavement program is free of charge and available to anyone who has lost a loved one, recently or otherwise, and needs help coping with the grieving process.

“We haven’t painted a clear picture yet, but we will be doing some community outreach and funding initiatives throughout the month of May. May is Hospice Awareness Month, so we’re in the midst of planning that right now.”

When it comes to events, Haddow said the Hospice Winter Walk, In Memory of Your Loved One was so well received that they’re planning on doing another one sometime in the summer. Details and a possible date are currently being worked out.

Meanwhile, Haddow said their acute care palliative care rooms continue to come together at the hospital with ceiling lifts installed in the rooms recently. In the coming weeks, she’s hoping to be able to move the rest of the supplies and furniture into the rooms so they can be used as intended.

100 Mile House