The Happy Eater Restaurant in Alexis Creek. (Google maps)

Historic building in Alexis Creek destroyed by fire overnight

Happy Eater served as a family-style restaurant most recently and before that, the general store

The community of Alexis Creek lost a historic building to fire overnight.

The Happy Eater Restaurant was completely destroyed by the blaze sometime early Friday morning, April 19.

DriveBC reported Highway 20 was closed as the building, which is located close to the highway, burned, however, has since reopened.

The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread further as it was raining heavily overnight.

The Tribune has reached out to the Alexis Creek RCMP and others for more information.

It is believed the Happy Eater was one of the oldest buildings in Alexis Creek and served as the general store at one time.

It was a popular, family-style restaurant in the small community but hadn’t been opened in recent years.

More to come.

