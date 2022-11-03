(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Highway 97 reduced to single-lane traffic south of Clinton

A vehicle incident has occurred during this evening’s snowfall

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic south of Clinton.

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon between Hills Frontage Road and Loon Lake Road between Clinton and Cache Creek. The highway was briefly closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles.

Drive B.C. is advising drivers to drive carefully tonight and expect winter conditions. This incident comes after a snowfall warning was issued for the Cariboo this morning. Between 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House

Previous story
600,000 eggs donated by farmers to food banks across B.C. by end of 2022

Just Posted

Dr. Chris Shepherd, right, with his daughters Raven, left, and Robyn, at the Scout Island Nature Centre on Oct. 20, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade

(Black Press Media files)
Highway 97 reduced to single-lane traffic south of Clinton

Dimps Horn jokes that she is one of the oldtimers left in the Lone Butte-Watch Lake area. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).
Watch Lake ‘special to everyone’

PSO Eagles’ coach Steven Keller (back from left) took Logan Aird, Matthew Keller, Jensen Bauerosche, Jeremy Labelle, Felix Pavlik, Lee Koch, Nelson Swann, Mohamed Omer down to the Merritt Boys’ Soccer Tournament along with Sam Bimbhra (middle from left), Ashton Chretien, Damian Ma, Mion Kinogasa, Danton Enns and Bruce Dohan (front). His team was augmented by several players from Williams Lake brought by coach Sean Glanville (back far right). (Photo submitted)
Eagles end soccer season with strong performance