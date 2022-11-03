Highway 97 reduced to single-lane traffic south of Clinton

A vehicle incident has occurred during this evening’s snowfall

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic south of Clinton.

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon between Hills Frontage Road and Loon Lake Road between Clinton and Cache Creek. The highway was briefly closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles.

Drive B.C. is advising drivers to drive carefully tonight and expect winter conditions. This incident comes after a snowfall warning was issued for the Cariboo this morning. Between 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House