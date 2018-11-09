Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic north of the 108

A truck is blocking some lanes

10:20 p.m. update: There’s been no new information. The next update is expected at 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 97 is reduced to single lane traffic between Lac la Hache and the 108 Mile Ranch.

A flipped semi truck is blocking part of the lanes.

Interior Roads staff is on site directing traffic.

The collision is between Kitwanga Dr and Mirage Lake Rd, according to Drive BC.

The next update will be at 9:30 a.m.