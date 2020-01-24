The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Highway 97 near 108 Mile to go down to single-lane alternating after fatal collision

RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance will assist during smudging ceremony

Highway 97 will be down to one lane alternating traffic two kilometres south of 108 Mile Ranch today, Jan. 24, between 12:45 and 2 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

100 Mile House RCMP and Dawson Maintenance will be assisting Dog Creek and Canim Lake Nations as members of both communities complete a smudging ceremony Highway 97 near the 106 Mile Gravel Pit turn off, according to Nielsen.

The ceremony is in relation to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred yesterday evening at that location.

“There will be several vehicles parked along the highway and pedestrians moving along the highway in that area. Dawson Maintenance will be handling the traffic control with RCMP on scene to assist. RCMP request that traffic passing through that area be respectful of the event as it occurs.”

100 Mile House RCMP offers their condolences to family and friends affected by this tragic loss, says Nielsen.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes

Majority of the notable tax increases are for emergency services

Athlete in Focus: Katharina Wetzig

Dedication to figure skating isn’t something 14-year-old Katharina Wetzig has questioned. Each… Continue reading

Hot July Nights looks to bring money into 100 Mile

‘This is gonna be a very big event’

Young performers offer a glimpse of what to expect for upcoming 100 Mile Festival of the Arts

Young performers showcased their talent through song, music and speech inside the… Continue reading

Electric charging stations in 100 Mile now open to the public

‘People have called from as far away as Kamloops’

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Most Read