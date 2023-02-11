Highway 97 collision claims life of Williams Lake area teenage girl, critically injures brother

The Iverson family is grieving the loss of their daughter, Kaylee, (pictured beside her mom Amanda), following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 Friday, Feb. 10 near 150 Mile House. Their son Konnor (pictured left, back row) was critically injured and flown to Royal Inland Hospital. (Photo submitted)

A sadness is settling over the community of Williams Lake and surrounding rural areas with the tragic death of a teenage girl and critical injuries of her older brother sustained in a vehicle collision Friday, Feb 10.

The incident occurred on Highway 97 just south of 150 Mile House in the early afternoon.

Kaylee Iverson, a Grade 10 student in Williams Lake, died as a result of injuries she sustained in the collision.

Her older brother Konnor was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with critical injuries.

There is no word at this time of any other injuries sustained by others in the vehicle, or whether another vehicle was involved.

Taylor Piccolo said she doesn’t know the family personally but was compelled to start a fundraising campaign to assist them with expenses.

She said she works at a local towing company and has witnessed the heartbreak of families following the lost of loved ones.

“I knew I needed to help this family in some way,” she said.

The fundraiser has more than $40,000 for the family in less than 24 hours.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon confirmed Saturday morning that the BC RCMP Highway Patrol has conduct of the investigation and will release more information at a later time.

He described the incident as a “sad and unfortunate event with alcohol believed to be a contributing factor.”

School District 27 is preparing to provide supports for students affected by the tragedy.

“The hearts of School District 27 community go out to all of those affected by the vehicular accident Friday. District staff has been working closely with school administration,” said superintendent Chris van der Mark.

“Additional support has been arranged to be on site at Lake City Monday and through the counselling office. Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time.”

Read More: Highway 97 reopens south of 150 Mile House following vehicle incident

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCaribooHighway 97Williams Lake