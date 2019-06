A motor vehicle incident on Highway 24 at roughly 6:44 p.m. on June 5, has caused a power outage for 459, Hydro BC reports.

The highway is also closed at this time.

People traveling to Lone Butte, Highway 97 or 100 Mile House are being rerouted through Fawn Creek Road to Horse Lake Road.

The outage covers the west of Airmail Road to the east of Watch Lake Road.

Power is estimated to be restored at 2 a.m.

