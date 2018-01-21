High winds causing damage to power lines

High winds have caused trees to fall on power lines creating power outages across several areas in the South Cariboo.

“We do have a windstorm kind of hitting across the province. We have a number of customers across the province without power right now,” said Tanya Fish, senior media relations advisor at BC Hydro.

Areas affected by the outages are Eagan Lake, Bridge Lake, Roe Lake, Sheridan Lake, Green Lake and sections of Lone Butte.

Estimation of when the power will be back is unknown at this time but BC Hydro crews are working on it.

BC Hydro customers can check at bchydro.com/outages or call 1-800-224-9376 for more information.