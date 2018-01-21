High winds causing damage to power lines

file photo

High winds have caused trees to fall on power lines creating power outages across several areas in the South Cariboo.

“We do have a windstorm kind of hitting across the province. We have a number of customers across the province without power right now,” said Tanya Fish, senior media relations advisor at BC Hydro.

Areas affected by the outages are Eagan Lake, Bridge Lake, Roe Lake, Sheridan Lake, Green Lake and sections of Lone Butte.

Estimation of when the power will be back is unknown at this time but BC Hydro crews are working on it.

BC Hydro customers can check at bchydro.com/outages or call 1-800-224-9376 for more information.

Previous story
Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules
Next story
Mountain caribou habitat protection target of COS patrols

Just Posted

Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

Public asked to create images of particular birds

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

Reach a Reader and celebrate literacy

By Melody Newcombe On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25 volunteers will… Continue reading

Wranglers Joel Patsey and Dale Hladun in Top Prospects Game

‘He was one of the kids many of the scouts wanted to talk to’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Mountain caribou habitat protection target of COS patrols

A patrol by the COS resulted in the location of snowmobiles operating in protected caribou habitat.

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Most Read