Flooding combined with the sinkhole has made the road impassible at this time

Helena Lake Road has been rendered impassible this week due to a sinkhole, according to Drive BC.

The road is currently closed with a detour in effect, with no time given for reopening. Helena Lake Road has also been washed out seven km from Tatton Station Road, near 100 Mile House.

The sinkhole is described as large with no further details given. The next update will be issued on Monday, May 4.