Heavy rain plays havoc with highways, causes multiple closures

Several highways and roads in Southern Interior closed due to rock slides, debris flows, washouts

A rock and debris slide near Boston Bar has closed Highway 1 and the CN and CP mainlines near Boston Bar. (Photo credit: Facebook).

Heavy rains overnight have caused havoc on roads throughout the region, and Drive BC is reporting several highway closures due to rock slides, debris flows, and washouts.

Highway 1 between Yale and Lytton: closed in both directions between Lytton and Yale due to rocks on the road. Rock slides have also affected the CN and CP mainlines, closing them to rail traffic.

Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and 19 kilometres south of Cache Creek (at Spatsum bluffs): closed due to rock slide.

Highway 5 between Othello Road and Merritt: closed due to debris on the road and flooding.

Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet: closed in both directions due to a mudslide at Airport Road (Lillooet).

Highway 97 between Loon Lake Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road south of Clinton: closed in both directions due to a rick slide.

Highway 97 near Lac La Hache: closed due to a vehicle incident at Fircrest Road in Lac La Hache. Detour available via Dodge Road.

Big Bar Road between Desmond Road and Big Bar ferry: closed in both directions due to a mudslide.

There is no estimated time of reopening for any of the roads.

For up-to-date highway information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect charged in vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake released on bail conditions
Next story
Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Just Posted

Suspect charged in vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake released on bail conditions

Daniel Oetheimer, 38, faces several charges

It’s the 100 Mile House’s Cowboy Concert last year

Gary Fjellgaard, Bruce Rolph and Jeremy Willis feature

Clinton’s first legal cannabis shop is now open for business

Cynders opened its doors at the Blue Barn site on Jan. 31

Slippery sections on highways after Feb. 1 snowfall

Snowfall has made highways in the South Cariboo a little slippery in… Continue reading

Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Assessment in progress

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

BC/Yukon Command celebrates 100 years of RCMP service

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read