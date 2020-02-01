Heavy rain plays havoc with highways, causes multiple closures

Heavy rains overnight have caused havoc on roads throughout the region, and Drive BC is reporting several highway closures due to rock slides, debris flows, and washouts.
Highway 1 between Yale and Lytton: closed in both directions between Lytton and Yale due to rocks on the road. Rock slides have also affected the CN and CP mainlines, closing them to rail traffic.
Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and 19 kilometres south of Cache Creek (at Spatsum bluffs): closed due to rock slide.
Highway 5 between Othello Road and Merritt: closed due to debris on the road and flooding.
Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet: closed in both directions due to a mudslide at Airport Road (Lillooet).
Highway 97 between Loon Lake Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road south of Clinton: closed in both directions due to a rick slide.
Highway 97 near Lac La Hache: closed due to a vehicle incident at Fircrest Road in Lac La Hache. Detour available via Dodge Road.
Big Bar Road between Desmond Road and Big Bar ferry: closed in both directions due to a mudslide.
There is no estimated time of reopening for any of the roads.
For up-to-date highway information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.
