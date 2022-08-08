People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.

The warning from the national weather agency covers broad regions of southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions.

However, the scorching heat is expected to return to parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

