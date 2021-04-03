Vancouver restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner Federico Fuoco has refused to restrict indoor dining service to customers Friday

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday.

Owner Federico Fuoco of Gusto A Taste of Italy in Olympic Village refused to abide by B.C.’s three-week “circuit breaker” put in place to curb COVID-19 spread. On Friday, customers were seen dining inside the eatery.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed it promptly ordered the restaurant to close.

However, it remained open Saturday morning, a call to the business revealed. An employee said it’s offering “patio dining” and “take-out” services in keeping with the new provincial health order.

Look whose open again this morning Some staff still unmasked pic.twitter.com/KZXZU7tMbi — Brendan Dawe (@BrendanDawe) April 3, 2021

Fuoco said already struggling small-business owners were “blindsided” by the B.C. government’s move to limit dining to patio and take-out service. His long-time restaurant, Federico’s Supper Club on Commercial Drive, shuttered last April.

It is among the more than 10,000 Restaurants Canada estimates have closed since the outset of the pandemic.

RELATED: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

The new order restricting indoor dining – which came into effect Tuesday – was announced Monday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. On Wednesday, B.C. reported its highest-ever number of new cases in a single day, 1,013.

Henry said, “with March break and universities being out of session for a while, we’re seeing that lead to augmentation of transmission through places like restaurants and bars.”

“Right now, indoor settings is where we’re seeing the most transmission happening.”

Vancouver Coastal Health told Black Press Media Fuoco could be facing a $2,300 fine for defying the order, but declined to confirm whether it would issue a violation ticket.

The health authority says it “supports businesses in the region to ensure they can operate safely and that they comply with COVID-19 guidelines.”

