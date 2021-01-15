Harvest Meats recalls sausages over undercooking

Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages, shown in a handout photo, due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency Mandatory Credit

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product

Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

It covers Harvest brand Polish sausages in 675-gram packages with a March 15 best before date.

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported.

A food safety investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Press

