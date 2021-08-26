Green candidate returns to fray

Following his unsuccessful 2019 run for Member of Parliament in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, the Green Party’s Iain Currie had decided “pretty firmly” he wouldn’t run again.

The events of this summer in B.C.’s Interior, however, have changed Currie’s mind.

“I was enjoying a rare moment of blue sky in Kamloops, as the rumours were that the election was going to be called,” Currie said. “Then the smoke started to roll in. And it just struck me that all the reasons I ran the first time were still in play. And it’s probably even more important this time around.”

Addressing the climate crisis is a top priority for Currie – ending fossil-fuel subsidies, strengthening regulations and uniting all parties and governments in the fight against climate change are among his objectives. Transitioning the economy towards resiliency and sustainability for the “long-term health of society and health of individuals” is another priority.

“The future for my own children is looking less optimistic than the future looked to me when I was their age,” the father-of-three said.

Currie was born and raised in Kamloops, and currently runs a private law practice there following more than 20 years as a Crown prosecutor. He said he became interested in “green” issues after winning a contest 15 years ago where he travelled to Montreal to attend a program hosted by Al Gore. The workshop provided training to educate attendees on how to spread the message of climate change within their communities, which Currie did when he returned to B.C.

“That’s where it all began, but I think that message still resonates,” he said. “It’s way more urgent now.”

While Currie is adamant that the timing of this election is “horrible” and “unfair to all of us,” he is looking forward to getting out into the community and connecting with other like-minded residents throughout the riding.

“Democracy is such a wonderful process and being part of a community is so important,” he said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to meet people and discuss these important ideas.”



