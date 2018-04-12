Grass fire near Forest Grove on Wednesday, April 11

Luckily a member of the fire department just happened to drive by

Fire services attended a grass fire just south of Forest Grove on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road yesterday (April 11).

They were very lucky, according to Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department chief Aron Zablotny.

A member of the fire department just happened to be driving by when he noticed the fire and when banging on the door there was nobody home, says Zablotny.

It appears the homeowner had been burning the day before and thought it was out or would have gone out by itself, he says.

The Forest Grove VFD was on site for about two hours.

One side of the road was covered in snow and the other was completely dry, according to Zablotny.

If people are burning, he says they should stay on site until they’re sure the fire is out and to have fire suppression tools on hand such as water and shovels, adding that we don’t want another fire season like last year.

