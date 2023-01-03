Good Samaritan seriously injured helping highway motorist between Williams Lake, Quesnel

The 74-year-old was attempting to control traffic when he was hit

A 74-year-old man was seriously injured while trying to control traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30 when motorists were attempting to pull someone out of the ditch. (Baldev Singh photo)

Quesnel RCMP confirm a 74-year-old man was seriously injured while helping a motorist stuck in the ditch on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel Friday evening, Dec. 30.

The tragic events unfolded just after 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Highway 97, south of Kersley.

In a news release regarding the incident, police note an F350 pickup truck had gone off the road and into the ditch. Two of the occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries.

The drivers of two other vehicles stopped and were attempting to pull the F350 out of the ditch with their vehicles while a man that lived nearby attended and was attempting to assist with traffic control, note Mounties.

The 74-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that was unable to stop in time due to limited visibility and icy road conditions. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“This is an unfortunate event where a man was seriously injured while performing an act of kindness and assisting someone else who needed help,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

At the time, motorists said a tractor trailer unit also jack knifed in the northbound lane trying to come to a stop behind the backed up traffic.

Highway 97 was closed for more than three hours while emergency crews cleared the accident scene.

