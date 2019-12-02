Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

  • Dec. 2, 2019 3:15 p.m.
  • News

The manhunt for Brandon Nathan Teixeira is over.

Teixeira, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey, was arrested Sunday in California, officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have announced.

Teixeira is in custody, following a “dynamic” arrest at a residence in Oroville, Calif.

“Everyone is safe, including Mr. Teixeira. He is in custody,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang told reporters, during a news conference at IHIT’s Green Timbers headquarters.

However, “he did not go quietly.”

READ MORE: IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with 2017 Crescent Road murder

According to a news release issued by Butte County Sheriff’s office, Teixeira rammed an armoured vehicle with his own, then quickly backed up in an attempt to escape.

After BCSO used a second armoured vehicle to disable Teixeira’s, he continued to try to escape, the release states.

“Teixeira exited his vehicle and did not follow BCSO commands. BCSO used a K-9 to take Teixeira into custody.”

Teixeira has been the subject of an extensive manhunt in connection with Khabra’s death.

Butte County officials were alerted Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office that he may be in the Oroville area.

The release adds that during a search of the residence in question, authorities located “approximately 26 pounds of heroin, over 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills, and an estimated 40 pounds of marijuana.

A 30-year-old New York man was later booked for “harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale and possession of marijuana for sale,” the release adds.

Jang expressed thanks to the efforts of U.S. authorities, noting they were pulled from Thanksgiving plans with their families to assist in the arrest, and “really put their personal safety on the line.”

More to come…

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

