Trees along Horse Lake Ridge. Max Winkelman photo.

Fuel mitigation in community forest postponed to spring 2019

Road system was inoperable due to Oct. 4 snowfall

Fuel management in the 100 Mile House Community Forest along Horse Lake Ridge has been post-phoned until the spring as a result of heavy snowfall earlier in the year, according to Community Forest Manager Bill Hadden.

“We originally anticipated starting harvest in early October this year. Heavy snowfall on Oct. 4 resulted in an inoperable road system. With steady rains throughout October and early November, the roads became saturated to the point the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure placed load restrictions on all side roads in the area.”

The operation is expected to last about eight weeks which, if fuel management had started mid-November when roads had somewhat improved, meant it would have run into snowmobile season, according to Hadden.

“Because the road system on ‘the ridge’ encompasses a gazetted snowmobile trail tenure, there is a possibility of conflict between sleds and logging trucks. With this timing in mind, a decision was made to postpone harvest in this area until May 2019.”

Despite these timing challenges, Community Forest administration are of the view there is sufficient time to complete fuel mitigation harvesting before the typical onset of the wildfire season in mid-July.

He adds, there has been an incredible amount of planning, coordination and co-operation amongst various ministries, consultants, First Nations, and Community Forest Staff to move this project forward and they thank everyone for their input and continued support.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes
Next story
B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Just Posted

Fuel mitigation in community forest postponed to spring 2019

Road system was inoperable due to Oct. 4 snowfall

Driver went 80km/h over the speed limit

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Last minute changes for Age Friendly event

Dennis Tupman unable to attend

Would you support the federal government in forcing postal workers back to work?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

2018 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

The weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Mail service will resume all across the country at noon today

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Most Read