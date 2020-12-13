From the Free Press archives

Free Press Archives

Five years ago, a 100 Mile firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at the annual Santa Claus Parade.

5 YEARS AGO (2015):

A 100 Mile firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at the annual Santa Claus Parade. The young couple, Hunter Peever and Mikayla Charbonneau, both 18, had met one another at the Lake of the Trees Bible Camp at 15. Peever said he planned the proposal during the parade because Charbonneau loves Christmas and he thought it’d make the moment all the more special. In front of dozens of parade-goers and his fellow firefighters, Peever proposed and after wiping some tears from her eyes, Charbonneau said yes.

10 YEARS AGO (2010):

For the first time in a long time, if not ever, 100 Mile House sent a juvenile curling team to provincials. The 100 Mile Curling Club was notified that their boys’ juvenile team was chosen to represent the Central Interior Zone at the 2011 BC Juvenile Boy’s and Girl’s Curling Championship. Coach Maxine Todhunter said this news was exciting for the team members and the club as a whole. “It was a big surprise,” Todhunter said, adding they were hopeful they’d be able to get a team of girls interested in competing in provincials.

15 YEARS AGO (2005):

The Mt. Timothy Ski Hill Society received $420,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to improve their slopes. The funds were intended to be used to construct a new chairlift and develop a site master plan. “We’re very happy, it has enabled us to move forward and run a successful ski area,” Leslie Tassell, administration manager for the society, said. The proposed site plan would outline the future of the resort’s development and facility sustainability into the future.

20 YEARS AGO (2000):

At the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual General Meeting, members decided to name their new fire hall after Sonny Johnson. Johnson had been instrumental in the construction of Firehall No.2, fire chief Paul Wrick said. He had passed away on Oct. 29, 2000 and the loss was so significant for the remaining members of the volunteer fire department that the firefighters christened their new hall the Sonny Johnson Fire Hall No.2.

Just Posted

Santa Claus pauses on a walkabout through town last week to visit with a group of children from Magical Nook Childcare Centre. The children were ecstatic, if a little bashful, to see Santa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Santa sighting in 100 Mile House

Santa made an appearance in town last week.

(Photo submitted)
Clinton Art Society goes online

The Clinton Art Society is encouraging the community to join an online forum to share art.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Nick Christianson retired Dec. 1 from his job managing the South Cariboo Regional District. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flying ‘still in his blood’ as airport manager retires

Nick Christianson hopes to share his skills with the younger generation.

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a B&E that occurred at a seasonal residence in Mahood Lake last month. They would like to speak with the owner of this vehicle. (Photo submitted).
100 Mile RCMP investigate break-and-enter in Mahood Lake

Police urge owners of seasonal homes to register with rural crime reduction program

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Critical care paramedic Tom and advanced care paramedic Laurence finish up a 14-hour work day after being deployed as part of a BC Emergency Health Services Rapid Response Team deployed to Fort St. James this week to help provide relief to local paramedics and health support workers due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

A BC Emergency Health Services team of paramedics deployed to Fort St.… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

