From the Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1991): An RCMP undercover drug investigation led to the arrest of 23 people in five Interior communities and the seizure of quantities of marijuana and other narcotics. Six residents from 100 Mile House were charged with various trafficking offences and warrants were issued for the arrest of two other local men. The operation by two Kamloops subdivision drug section RCMP members was conducted during August and September in the communities of 100 Mile, Ashcroft, Lytton, Spences Bridge and Williams Lake.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): A group of 20 youth had taken advantage of the free You Bet! business and entrepreneurship program that was held in 100 Mile. The program taught them how to conduct market research, a feasibility study and generally what it takes to own and operate their own business. While some kids may never become a business person, some were seriously interested, according to Darlene Koss, who taught the program. “It’s better they find out now through the program,” she said. “This is a great learning experience.”

15 YEARS AGO (2004): The Cariboo Regional District was proposing a tax increase of 4.4 per cent. The need for the increase was due to inflation in insurance, utilities and staff costs, according to Darron Campbell, the CRD communications supervisor. “Of the 4.4 per cent increase, inflation accounted for 1.1 per cent. New services, including legislated emergency response-planning, accounted for 2.2 per cent. Improved services such as the South Cariboo Solid Waste and bylaw enforcement accounted for 1.1 per cent.”

12 YEARS AGO (2007): A 100 Mile area citizen thought the RCMP were getting a raw deal and he decided to take action. John Barkowsky, of Spring Lake Ranch north of 100 Mile, wore a blue ribbon on his jacket in an effort to raise awareness. “I feel at this particular point, our police need some support,” he said. Barkowsky was concerned that recent events were not only creating a negative image of the RCMP but that people were forgetting about all of the good things they do.

10 YEARS AGO (2009): When Lana Johnson’s Kennedy Road trailer burnt down, she thought she was going to have to leave 100 Mile. Johnson didn’t have fire insurance and, as a result, she lost everything. Co-workers and clients at The Hills Health and Guest Ranch, where Johnson taught fitness classes, held a fire sale to raise money and help Johnson get back on her feet. While the fire nearly destroyed everything, a box of photographs was recovered. Inside were images of her parents, great grand-father and her daughter.

