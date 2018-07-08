From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): Summer jobs for students were scarce, according to Canada Employment Centre student placement officer Susan Armstrong. She’d been able to find full-time jobs for 29 students and 14 casual or part-time positions, she said. “And that is a whole month’s work!” The student placement officer said she had a file of 200 students seeking some form of employment for the summer and that the list was growing.

30 Years Ago (1988): A disturbance caused by the cancellation of drag boat races at the Lac la Hache Regatta could have become ugly had the RCMP not been on hand, said regatta committee chairman Pat Ford. High winds created a chop that was too dangerous for the high-speed boats to compete on. Some spectators became annoyed when it was announced there would be no refunds on the gate admissions price.

22 Years Ago (1996): The then 112-year old Felker home at the 118 Mile near Lac la Hache was saved from a fiery end after tremendous community support, including from the 100 Mile and District Historical Society at the 108 Heritage Site and the Friends of Barkerville Society. Lac la Hache fire chief Phil Rivet assured that “If the community doesn’t want it burned down, we don’t burn it down.” “We must preserve it. It’s our history,” said one lady opposed to burning the building.

16 Year Ago (2002): Fire burned the West Fraser Timber CO. office in 100 Mile House. RCMP Sgt. Kevon Sellers said 100 Mile Fre Rescue crews arrived to find flames coming from the south end of the building. “The firefighters were able to get the fire under control within the hour, and the building had extensive damage by fire, heat, smoke and water,” he said. “It is deemed suspicious and the investigation continues,” he said at the time.

8 Years Ago (2010): Black Press acquired a number of newspapers from Glacier Media, including the Advisor Group of papers in Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Bella Coola. “Black Press was presented with the opportunity to purchase the Advisor Group,” said then Black Press North division President Lorie Williston. “Due to severe economic conditions, Black Press will be unable to continue the operations of the 100 Mile House Advisor and the Quesnel Advisor in their present format.”

