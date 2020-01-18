From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 YEARS AGO (1990): A concern for the environment drove a few locals to switch from paper and plastic grocery bags to homemade cloth bags. The bags were made from reused fabrics, another way of recycling something that no longer served its purpose. While 100 Mile House did not have a recycling depot just yet, the local activists were encouraging residents to still separate their garbage as an educational tool. The 100 Mile General Hospital also jumped on the bandwagon, by switching from disposable to cloth diapers for newborns.

26 YEARS AGO (1994): Local residents were upset after the South Cariboo came first, yet again, for some of the highest property assessments in the central Interior. Assessments increased as much as 50 to 90 per cent. Area assessor Gordon Stadel reported that residential property values in 100 Mile House generally increased 15 to 25 per cent. Rural surrounding areas generally went up between 20 and 30 per cent. According to CRD chairman Ted Armstrong, even though assessments had increased, taxes for the CRD did not.

13 YEARS AGO (2007): A Bridge Lake couple came home to what was least expected – their two-year-old Blue Heeler, Colby, being attacked by a cougar. The couple retrieved the dog by scaring off the cougar. Fresh cougar tracks the following day helped the 100 Mile Conservation Officer Service track the cougar which was found in a tree. The dog received a couple of wounds to the head but was on the road to recovery.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): The BC Wildlife Federation had introduced an Outdoor Passport, an educational program that improved access to land for hunting, angling and other recreational activities. Holders of the passport were hunters actively learning more about conservation and outdoor recreation ethics. The passport included an identity card to introduce members to landowners and an access pass stating conditions landowners may have. The pass was meant to be left with landowners to ensure there was a follow-up between both parties.

6 YEARS AGO (2014): The H1N1 virus was on the rise in the Interior Health region, and across British Columbia. Medical health officer Rob Parker said the dozens of confirmed cases in the South and Central Interior only represented a “small portion” of the actual numbers of people who contracted the virus. “We’ve got 40 lab-confirmed cases, and most of those have come over the last two weeks,” said Parker. Parker expected to see more cases of influenza outbreaks before the end of January.