From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned the Cariboo Mall into a frightening haunted house. The students incorporated all kinds of surprises, such as the house being pitch black. The event ran from Oct 25. to Oct. 30, for the public to attend. All of the proceeds that were raised, went towards the graduating class’s dry grad.

13 Years Ago (2006): Physicians and the chief of medical staff were appaled with a nightmarish transfer of a seriously ill patient. At 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, Dr. Bruce Nicolson was called to the hospital to participate in the urgent resuscitation of a young man who had suffered from an upper airway obstruction. Once the patient was intubated and ventilated in the emergency department, Nicolson and his colleagues were left to find an intensive care unit (ICU) bed in a tertiary care hospital for ongoing care.

10Years Ago (2009): On Oct. 16, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a possible body floating in the marsh pond on Hwy. 97 near Airport Road in 100 Mile House. The area had been cordoned off while the investigation was being conducted. The body of a 71-year-old female from Canim Lake was removed from the marsh and taken to the hospital. RCMP confirmed foul play was not suspected.

9Years Ago (2010): Jumping off a cliff attached to rubber band is not something many able-bodied people would do. However, that didn’t stop local resident Phil Gabel, who took the plunge with his wheelchair. The BC Paraplegic Association Northern Peer Progam organized a bungee jumping event and Gabel was ready to go. The event was an opportunity for paraplegic individuals to experience the highest bungee jump in British Columbia.

6 Years Ago (2013): Emmet Collins had spotted four deer outside near the bus, where he had been getting off. On the way to his grandparents’ home on Chintu Drive in 108 Mile Ranch, he walked up to a fawn on the side of the road and pulled out his phone to take a photo, when he heard “clack-clack-clack” on the road behind him. The 15-year-old explained that the fawn had its ears pinned back and its hair standing up. The fawn took a step back jumped on its hind legs and knocked the teen to the ground.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

Just Posted

Multiple power outages in the South Cariboo

1,500+ customers affected in Forest Grove, Canim Lake area

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned… Continue reading

Examining bail and release in Canada

‘It’s difficult to detain someone with little or no record, or on a less serious charge’

Fine local dining in Ode to Autumn

‘We are sourcing everything locally’

100 Mile motocross rider starts a foundation to support injured riders

‘I want the support that I had to be felt by other people’

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Most Read