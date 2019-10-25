From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned the Cariboo Mall into a frightening haunted house. The students incorporated all kinds of surprises, such as the house being pitch black. The event ran from Oct 25. to Oct. 30, for the public to attend. All of the proceeds that were raised, went towards the graduating class’s dry grad.

13 Years Ago (2006): Physicians and the chief of medical staff were appaled with a nightmarish transfer of a seriously ill patient. At 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, Dr. Bruce Nicolson was called to the hospital to participate in the urgent resuscitation of a young man who had suffered from an upper airway obstruction. Once the patient was intubated and ventilated in the emergency department, Nicolson and his colleagues were left to find an intensive care unit (ICU) bed in a tertiary care hospital for ongoing care.

10Years Ago (2009): On Oct. 16, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a possible body floating in the marsh pond on Hwy. 97 near Airport Road in 100 Mile House. The area had been cordoned off while the investigation was being conducted. The body of a 71-year-old female from Canim Lake was removed from the marsh and taken to the hospital. RCMP confirmed foul play was not suspected.

9Years Ago (2010): Jumping off a cliff attached to rubber band is not something many able-bodied people would do. However, that didn’t stop local resident Phil Gabel, who took the plunge with his wheelchair. The BC Paraplegic Association Northern Peer Progam organized a bungee jumping event and Gabel was ready to go. The event was an opportunity for paraplegic individuals to experience the highest bungee jump in British Columbia.

6 Years Ago (2013): Emmet Collins had spotted four deer outside near the bus, where he had been getting off. On the way to his grandparents’ home on Chintu Drive in 108 Mile Ranch, he walked up to a fawn on the side of the road and pulled out his phone to take a photo, when he heard “clack-clack-clack” on the road behind him. The 15-year-old explained that the fawn had its ears pinned back and its hair standing up. The fawn took a step back jumped on its hind legs and knocked the teen to the ground.

