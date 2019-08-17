From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 Years Ago (1990): A First Nations blockade on a major BC Rail line near Lillooet had a significant economic impact on local industry and tourism in the 100 Mile area. The blockade at Seton Portage cost BC Rail about $750,000 a day in lost revenues, and while local figures were unavailable, Exeter Station manager Bill Lukoni said he knew it was having an impact. “It’s very expensive to reroute train traffic up to Prince George, down through Kamloops and on to Vancouver,” he said.

25 Years Ago (1994): Ainsworth Lumber was awarded the Deciduous Timber Allocation in Grand Prairie and allowed for an annual harvest of about 510,000 cu. metres of deciduous timber. Two other forest product companies had also submitted proposals for the Grande Prairie DTA. “We are obviously very pleased,” said Kevin Ainsworth, investor relations for the 100 Mile House-based company. “I think it’s an important expansion of our business here in B.C.”

21 Years Ago (1998): A clearing in the woods near Sheridan Lake revealed a healthy crop of illegal marijuana plants to 100 Mile RCMP. The 100 Mile detachment received a tip from the Williams Lake detachment of Aug. 3 of a possible outdoor grow in the Sheridan Lake area. Acting on that information, an RCMP helicopter in the Cariboo on other business surveyed the area Aug. 8 and spotted the grow in a forest clearing south east of Bridge Lake. Police seized a total of 735 pot plants. The plants would have an estimated street value of $735,000.

16 Years Ago (2003): Drivers in the Cariboo are used to dealing with some risks on the roads. A deer on the road, some flying gravel over there. But as local motorists renewed their insurance, some of them dealt with higher deductibles. Doug McLelland, communications manager with ICBC, explained that starting in 2003, some high-risk customers were notified of higher deductibles when they purchase comprehensive insurances. 100 Mile House falls in ICBC’s ‘territory P,’ one of several areas in the province with a disproportionate number of windshield claims.

11 Years Ago (2008): Emergency services in 100 Mile House could have been limited in August. Interior Health Authority community administrator Allison Ruault said a shortage of physicians during the month means the situation will be assessed week by week. The worst-case scenario would have been the closure of the emergency department. “Available physicians are only able to cover so many shifts,” she said.

