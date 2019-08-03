From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 Years Ago (1990): A last-ditch effort by Cariboo MLAs Neil Vant and Dave Zirnhelt to get the electoral boundaries adjusted properly was turned down by Victoria. That meant there were some 8,000 “political orphans,” as one CRD director put it, caught between the North and South Cariboo Ridings. Both MLAs had approached the changes in a non-partisan way, asking their respective caucuses for support. However, the bill was voted 34-7.

24 Years Ago (1995): Liquor licensees in and around 100 Mile House were taking steps to crack down on underage drinking. In an effort to stop the sale of booze to minors, a cross-section of local licensees sat down with RCMP and a provincial liquor inspector of July 20 for an exchange of ideas. “It’s not as cut and dry as people might think,” said Peter Bono, then manager of the Red Coach Inn. “One way or another, they’re going to find the ways and means to get served or have someone purchase it for them.”

20 Years Ago (1999): A scathing B.C. Supreme Court ruling against the NDP government could cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. On July 29, Justice Glenn Parrett found that in 1992, the government breached the terms of a lumber harvesting contract with Prince George’s Carrier Lumber, concealed evidence and manipulated forest ministry administrative procedures, sacrificing the lumber company to make peace with the Chilcotin-area natives.

19 Years Ago (2000): 100 Mile House Junior Secondary School Principal Diana Rhenisch was appointed the new director of instruction for the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District. Rhenisch was principal at 100 Mile Junior since 1992. “She is a very, very capable lady,” then School District SD27 Superintendent Brian Butcher said. Peter Skene Ogden Senior Secondary School (PSO) Principal Gary Fukushima was also transferred to become principal of Williams Lake Secondary School. Joe Bazan became principal of PSO, after being the vice-principal at WLSS since 1990.

4 Years Ago (2015): Crimes in the South Cariboo were on the rise, heard the South Cariboo Joint Committee when RCMP Staff Sgt. Blake Ward presented a quarterly summary at its July 13 meeting. “I think one of the biggest things everybody should be aware of is that the crime rate has been increasing…specifically property crime,” said Ward. He explained the detachment is working with the North District analyst seeking connections and leads toward finding some answers.