From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

Archival news about the Weldwood mill, fire season, building a truck from the ground up and more

30 Years Ago (1989): Employees at the local Weldwood mill were concerned about their image within the community, according to Garfield Lamb, chairman of the Weldwood Plant Committee. Lamb said the concerns were two-fold: employees felt there was misunderstanding about their alleged opposition to the Ainsworth-oriented strand board (OSB) plant proposal; and that they had been criticized in a press report for not contributing to community activities.

29 Years Ago (1990): Fire season had officially begun and permits for outdoor burning, such as bonfires, are required at all times. Anyone intending to burn outside of municipal boundaries is supposed to contact the Forest Service office. A number of factors have to be taken into account for safe burning, such as proximity to timber, slash and grass, the nature of piles, and whether they were made up of green logs or light fuels.

16 Years Ago (2003): School enrolment continued to drop across the province and School District No. 27 had experienced a significant drop. District secretary-treasurer Leo Bacon said the district was projecting an annual reduction in enrolment of six per cent in each of the three years that followed. This became an issue because the ministry based operating grants largely on the number of full-time equivalent students in a district.

13 Years Ago (2006): A handful of men at Central GM decided to take on the onerous task of building a vehicle from the ground up. They were not doing it for bragging rights, they were doing it to raise money for a local elementary school, Buffalo Creek Elementary. The Parent Advisory Council wanted to hold a fundraiser for playground equipment and they decided to raffle off a car.

10 Years Ago (2009): B.C. paramedics were on strike for better wages and working conditions. In 100 Mile House, pickets were set up in front of the office of Cariboo-Chilcotin Liberal candidate Donna Barnett, on Birch Avenue. Barnett said paramedics had the right to strike and picket throughout the collective bargaining process. “Hopefully it moves along quickly and the issues between the paramedics and the government, who is the deliverer of the funds, is resolved,” she said.

