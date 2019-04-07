From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski Area resigned to provide a clean slate at the society’s annual general meeting. A slate of eleven directors was put together to take over the hill’s operations, pending a vote of the society membership at the AGM at the Lac La Hache community hall on April 13. The proposed slate of directors included members from Williams Lake, Lac La Hache and 100 Mile House. Director, Doug Cadrin said he was optimistic. “The feeling on the hill is positive. The new directorship will raise funds to get ahead and make the hill grow.”

22 Years Ago (1997): The developer of nine new residential lots at Galpin Place and Cariboo Trail had to install sidewalks as part of the new development. That was the decision of the 100 Mile House council despite a plea for a development variance permit from developer Peter Castonguay of 100 Mile Ranch Enterprises at a council meeting March 25. There were existing subdivisions on Cariboo Trail that did not have sidewalks. Castonguay argued that it’s not fair to have him pay for sidewalks in front of new lots which would not lead anywhere. Estimates at the meeting suggested the construction of sidewalks would raise the cost of the lots by $1,000-2,000.

19 Years Ago (2000): 100 Mile Fire and Rescue received an alarmingly high number of rescue calls in 1999, reported Fire Chief Ted Shields. Shields attended a council meeting on March 28 presenting his quarterly report for October, November and December 1999. There were 16 rescue calls in those three months alone and 39 for the entire year. “That’s four times what we’ve had other years.” Shields said. Shields expressed concern that a large portion of those calls were very serious traffic collisions, indicating a possible problem with reckless driving. One difficulty in solving the problem is that often people who are involved in collisions are from surrounding areas or just passing through town. Shields said that 1999 had been a successful year in general for the fire department.

8 Years Ago (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-op (SCMC) faced a deadline of April 12 to raise the remaining membership funds or its red-meat abattoir would not go forward. Having provincial licensing and construction deadlines looming the SCMC board had to make their final decision on proceeding with the project before that date. Co-op manager Howie McMillian noted that membership share sales had been significant, there remained a considerable shortfall. A number of additional shares ad to be sold prior to April 12. “It’s crunch time. There is no way we can delay the project any further – we need to physically construct the building and get it operational by the peak season in the fall.” McMillan said some of the folks may have let this slip under the radar screen over the past three years, so was important they were aware of the urgency and the magnitude of letting the opportunity pass.

9 Years Ago (2010): Conservation officers in the Cariboo expected to deal with bears, wolves, coyotes and cougars, but they seized two African lion cubs in the 100 Mile House area and took them into possession. The Ministry if Environment confirmed the cubs were seized without incident and were taken to a safe and secure shelter. The seizure was part of a new provincial legislation regulating the possession, breeding, release, trafficking, shipping or transportation of potentially hazardous non-native or alien species. As of April 1, 2010, all owners of species designated as “controlled alien species” under the Wildfire Act needed a possession permit from the Ministry of Environment.

Previous story
ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash
Next story
France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Just Posted

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski… Continue reading

100 Mile House bowlers get good placings in Interior Championships

Two people came in fourth and fifth after having the best average of all participants

The worst birthday ever

A number of years ago, we moved back to the Cariboo so… Continue reading

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Human-caused fire prompts Lake McLeese Fire Chief to ask residents to stop burning grass

“The time and place for burning grass is over.”

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Most Read