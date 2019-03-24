From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 Years Ago (1989): The onset of spring spelled nothing but problems for the village works crew with water problems being their biggest concern, thanks to the weather warming up in the daytime and freezing at night. About six homeowners experienced flooded basements. It wasn’t just basements. The roads were also in rough condition. “The roads have been taking more of a beating this year than in all eight years I have been here,” said Superintendent Gordie Mills.

24 Years Ago (1995): 100 Mile House received a $77, 680 Downtown Revitalization Program grant to help pay the for the four-phase upgrade to the highway connector route. Cariboo South MLA David Zirnhelt said the grant helped make improvements that would have a continuing effect on the community. “The upgrading has made the business area more inviting, vibrant and accessible for residents and visitors. Making people want to stay and shop is important for tourism and businesses.”

21 Years Ago (1998): The familiar ‘Welcome to 100 Mile House’ signs at the north and south end of town got a new face-lift. Public Works Goride Mills presented council with several re-design options. “The ‘Welcome to 100 Mile House’ sign definitely has to say ‘Welcome to 100 Mile’ so people can read it,” said Mayor Donna Barnett. The design in favour was one that kept the horse and rider but removed the lettering from the main structure.

9 Years Ago (2010): A Forest Grove residential fire destroyed a Bliss Road home. The fire was called in Sunday afternoon after a visitor approaching noticed flames coming from the roof, notified the residents and called authorities. “The scary part of the whole thing, well it was that the people lost their house definitely, but also the heavy dry grass all around it,” said Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department chief Bob Felker. 100 Mile Fire Rescue helped put out several of the secondary blazes.

8 Years Ago (2011): The Province of British Columbia raised its minimum wage from $8 to $10.25 by May 1, 2012. The increase began with three 75-cent increments that started on May 1, 2011. On that date, training wage was eliminated and all hourly-paid workers were eligible for $8.75 an hour. “The increase could mean more than $4,000 (extra) annually for a full-time employee, providing more support to B.C. workers and the families who depend on them,” said Premier Christy Clark.

