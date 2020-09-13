From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

Local mills made it through the hottest, driest summer in years without much of a slow-down in 2003.

60 YEARS AGO (1960) Seven persons, two of them juveniles, were arrested following thefts in the area. Three, who pleaded guilty to a charge of theft over $50 involving theft of a steer, were remanded in custody. They were William Albert Evans, Harold Gingell and Robert Burford Mingo, all of Lac La Hache. The trio was arrested following a complaint by Circle Bar B Cattle Holdings that a rider had found the remains of a freshly butchered steer. Two adults and two juveniles were also arrested after a break and enter and theft was reported at the Circle Bar B store.

33 YEARS AGO (1987) Cariboo MLA Neil Vant announced the B.C. government will donate $40,000 for the restoration of the old Clydesdale barn at the 108 Heritage site. The grant was contingent on the local historical society raising an equal amount. The barn’s refurbishing was headed by local carpenter Dennis Wick. Work also began on the 105 ranch house at the site, using a crew of two men and four women.

24 YEARS AGO (1996) Premier Glen Clark and members of his provincial government were met with a rude reception at the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention in Penticton. Issues ranging from Victoria’s implementation of Bill 55 to its recent raiding of the Forest Renewal Fund had municipal types from across the province foaming at the mouth. It reached a zenith when Clark was jeered during a Friday speech.

17 YEARS AGO (2003) Local mills were able to make it through the hottest, driest summer in many years without much of a slow-down. For a few weeks in August, logging was out of the question, as any spark could have ignited a wildfire. However, despite the curb on cutting, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Chasm Sawmills and Weldwood of Canada Ltd.’s 100 Mile operation has sufficient inventory to cope.

