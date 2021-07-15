Freight trains roll through South Cariboo

Freight trains are rolling through the South Cariboo again as CN Rail has diverted its rail traffic between Vancouver and Prince George following the massive fire in Lytton last month.

Some residents are expressing concern about the potential fire hazard of trains in their communities, despite increased safety measures mandated by Transport Canada in light of the heightened fire risk throughout the province.

The safety order, which took effect Sunday, includes increased fire detection, monitoring and suppression measures, targeted speed restrictions, increased equipment inspections and additional fire prevention equipment.

“We do have some anxious residents,” Clinton Mayor Susan Swan said Monday. “The first train rolled through here just after midnight and the second around seven in the morning. I’ve already been contacted by a couple of residents who are concerned. But hopefully the measures they’ve put in place will keep us safe.”

In an email sent to Mayor Swan July 9, a CN representative highlighted the safety protocols crews would be undertaking for the train traffic, estimated at two trains per day.

“Patrols will precede and follow every train to inspect for any potential issues on the track ahead and sign of fire after each train passage,” the email states. “Those patrols will be equipped with fire suppression equipment. We will also proceed with additional clearance of vegetation.”

A CN representative was unable to provide further information about how frequently rail lines would be inspected for debris, and said a timeline for how long the diversion of trains would be taking place was currently unknown.

“Operations will review as we progress and make the necessary decisions,” the spokesperson said.

Several agencies including the RCMP, BC Wildfire Service, Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the cause of the Lytton fire June 30, in which two residents were killed and the majority of the town was destroyed.

Residents in Lone Butte expressed excitement on social media Monday about the return of trains to the community, with a few comments of concern expressed due to the hot, dry conditions in the South Cariboo.

Cariboo Regional District Area L Director Willow Macdonald said that she was happy to see the trains back in Lone Butte, and that their return could mean positive things for the community’s future.

“I used to live in Blue River and the trains were the historical anchor in that town,” Macdonald said. “I think in the long term, it could be a really good thing for our area.”

Residents with concerns about the rail line are encouraged to call the public inquiry hotline at 1-888-888-5909.



