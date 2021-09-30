The Free Press office is now closed at Uptown Plaza. We have moved to 1-250 Birch Ave.

Free Press moves to downtown

The newspaper office will be open and running next week at 1-250 Birch Ave.

The 100 Mile Free Press has moved!

After nearly 25 years at Uptown Plaza on Horse Lake Road, we have moved to #1-250 Birch Ave. It is taking some time to set up but we open to open to the public again Monday, Oct. 4.

“We are excited and looking forward to being downtown, where we can be a bigger part of the community,” publisher Martina Dopf said. “We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new office once we are up and running again next week.”

Home Hardware is moving into our old location and we wish them all the best.


