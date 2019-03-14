Fraser Institute ranks 955 public and private elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators that are derived from the province-wise Foundation Skills Assessment results. (File photo)

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Report card season is coming, and the Fraser Institute has released it controversial annual ranking of B.C. elementary schools.

The report card ranks 955 public and private elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators that are derived from the province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment results, according to a new release issued Thursday.

The ranking is often criticized for appearing to favour private schools and for only basing the rankings of the standardized tests, but the think tank believes it provides valuable information.

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how their child’s school performs over time and compares to other schools in B.C.,” said senior policy analyst Angela MacLeod.

READ MORE: B.C. school district wants an end to public circulation of test scores

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public.

The only public school to make this year’s top 10 list was Ecole Cedardale in West Vancouver, with a perfect score out of 10. Others include Corpus Christi Elementary and Crofton House School in Vancouver, and Diamond Elementary in Surrey. All three are independent.

The fastest improving school was Armstrong Elementary in Armstrong, B.C., improving its score from 1.9 out of 10 in 2014 to 6.1 in 2018. Maria Montessori in Victoria rose from 7.3 to 9.5 over the same period, despite 20 per cent of its students having special needs.

“We often hear excuses in B.C. that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” MacLeod said.

The complete list of school rankings can be found here.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Just Posted

Shearing off a year’s worth of wool

‘Its usually used locally to spinners and weavers. It can be used to make a number of things.’

100 Mile House Wranglers face playoff exit after losing first three games in series

Game 4 is on March 13

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

SD 27 to consider providing free feminine hygiene products in schools

The request will be heard at Thursday evening’s school board meeting

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Feisty battle sees two New York players ejected

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Most Read