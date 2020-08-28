Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

There is a total of four new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region, on Friday, according to the health authority.

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433 in the region, with 17 active cases in isolation. There are no individuals with COVID-19 in hospital in the region.

Within Interior Health, the number of cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 is at 171, with two active cases in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, who are all staff members. Two of those are still active.

B.C. reported a new daily record of 124 cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths or community outbreaks reported, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Aug. 28.

The B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) has started posting COVID-19 case counts per local health area as of Thursday, Aug. 27. Information from the BCCDC will be updated every month.

For more information on those numbers, as well as a map of the province’s health regions, visit this site.

READ MORE: More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday
Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

