Former MLA and Mayor returns to politics

Donna Barnett is seeking to become a councillor for the District of 100 Mile House

Earlier this month the 100 Mile Free Press sent several questions to the candidates running for local council. Donna Barnett’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I have been a resident of the South Cariboo since 1967. I have lived in 100 Mile for many years as a resident and business owner. My late husband and I built and owned 100 Mile Recreation which is now Performance All Terrain. We had many other business ventures over the years. I was also a realtor for 25 years and served as Mayor of 100 Mile and MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. I have always been active as a volunteer since moving here and continue to be involved with many local groups.

2. What has prompted you to run for council?

We are at a crossroads here in 100 Mile and in Rural B.C. I have been approached by many citizens, encouraging me to represent their concerns and move our community forward. Building and maintaining a community takes vision and commitment. The ability to listen and work with all citizens. To understand long-term financial planning and land use planning.

3. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

Big issues for me are public safety, health care and a community development plan which includes recreation, housing and infrastructure. All these things lead back to economic development.

4. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

Over the past decade our forest industry has declined so looking for new opportunities is a priority. By researching, developing contacts and having up-to-date information available for potential investors and business people our council can encourage new business here and in the outlying areas.

5. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

My experience in governance and knowledge of the area with the people. As a businessperson and a volunteer with many contacts throughout rural B.C. and the province. I can reach out to obtain information and assistance which is an asset for local government.



