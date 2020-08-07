Food Bank receives $15,000 grant

  • Aug. 7, 2020 6:00 p.m.
  • News

The 100 Mile and District Food Bank has been granted $15,000 from the United Way, as part of the Federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

Lyndamae Wilson, executive secretary of the food bank, said it was “awesome” to be granted the funds, which are part of 635,000 allocated to local charities that support vulnerable populations affected by the COVID -19 pandemic. The food bank will use the money to establish a cooler room at the food bank for all perishable donations, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as milk and cheese.

“We get a lot of grapes, strawberries, blueberries, lettuce … if you don’t keep these things cold they will start to perish,” she said.

READ MORE: Food Bank invites anyone with concerns following online complaint

The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation supported the Food Bank’s grant application to United Way. Other South Cariboo organizations that benefited from funding across the region include the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Society in 100 Mile House, Cariboo Pioneer Centre in Lac la Hache and the Elizabeth Fry Society.

The United Way was selected to allocate the funds across the province because of the local expertise, networks and central role in COVID-19 response activities on the ground.

“This boost of funding for those serving the most vulnerable is welcome news for our communities,” said Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our local economy very hard and coming amidst a softwood lumber crisis made this time even more difficult. I’m pleased to see that non-profits and charities across our riding are getting a helping hand from United Way and the federal government.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Freeland urges restraint with expenses following Rideau Hall renovations

Just Posted

Newcomers welcome in the 108

When newcomers move to 108 Mile Ranch, Bev French is ready to welcome them.

Centennial Park fully reopened for the public

The fence has been taken down and residents now have free run of the park

Drive-thru fundraiser wrangles $2,000

Another event is planned for Sept. 7

SD27 prepares for ‘full return’ to schools

As the clock ticks down to September, a new poll suggests many Canadian parents are on the fence about whether to send their kids to school if and when classrooms are reopened.

Clinton RCMP seeks Citizens on Patrol

Organizer hoping to have enough people to get program started in September

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Most Read