Dawson Road Maintenance image

Flooding issues affecting some South Cariboo roads

Updates expected later today (April 20)

Water is playing havoc with some local roads, according to Drive BC.

Little Green Lake Road is closed due to flooding between North Bonaparte Road and Kazoo Road. There’s no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress. The next update is expected at 4 p.m., April 20.

There’s also a washout on Meadow Lake Road near Clinton wich reopened a few days ago to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC. They’re advising to proceed with caution. The next update is expected at 2:30 p.m., April 20.

There’s also a high flood warning in effect for Loon Lake Road between Ranch Road and Stevens Road with single lane alternating traffic. Additionally, Drive BC reports that there’s debris on the road.

Drive BC is also warning to use extreme caution on Big Bar Ferry Road with muddy sections and water pooling between Jesmond Road and the Big Bar Ferry.

A flood watch was issued on April 19 for the larger Cariboo area.

