Float Plane’s emergency landing ends with no injury in Forest Grove

The pilot confirmed he overshot a small pond and skidded onto a field

On May 28, 2019, at 5 p.m., a pilot attended the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment to report he had attempted an emergency landing with his float plane near Bates Road in Forest Grove.

The pilot confirmed he overshot a small pond and skidded onto a field, causing some damage to the plane – a pontoon reportedly broke off the plane. The pilot was the lone occupant and he was not injured during the incident.

The pilot, an American citizen who is lawfully in Canada, believed it to be a fuel problem. The landowner has been in contact with 100 Mile House RCMP and is aware of the incident. The pilot is fully cooperating with the investigation.

100 Mile House RCMP has attended the scene and confirmed there were no other injuries. There are no reported fuel/oil spills related to this incident, but the Ministry of Environment is being contacted to assess the area.

100 Mile House RCMP has contacted Transport Canada and will continue to assist them with their investigation as required.

