Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to start late in the evening

Five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected today beginning late in the evening (Jan. 6), according to Environment Canada.
The forecast also calls for wind up to 15 km/h with a low of -5 C tonight.
Drive BC is advising drivers to watch for slippery sections on Highway 97 and Highway 24.
Temperatures during the day today are expected to stay below freezing with a high of -2 C.
Temperatures are expected to drop as the week progresses with a high of -16 C on Saturday and a low of -22 C Saturday night.
