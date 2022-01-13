Kevin Sallenback gazes off into the distance on Mica Mountain. (Photo submitted)

Five snowmobilers rescued on Mica Mountain

The group got disoriented by the falling snow and rain Wednesday night

Five snowmobilers were rescued Thursday morning after a night on Mica Mountain.

The group had gone for the day but then got disoriented due to the mix of falling snow and rain, 100 Mile Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a media release. South Cariboo Search and Rescue got the call at 7 p.m. from a family member who was contacted by a member of the group.

The mountain, 1.5 hours east of 100 Mile House, is a popular recreation site for many local sledders, including several members of SCSAR.

Search and Rescue members headed straight to the mountain Wednesday night and were able to locate the group using the GPS from their INREACH device. By 4:45 a.m. SCSAR confirmed everyone was off the mountain.

Nielsen credited the group for carrying proper safety equipment such as INREACH, which helped SCSAR respond quickly.


