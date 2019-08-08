Eagle Acres Dairy near Fort Langley is asking people to share surveillance photos showing trespassers who killed and stole a five-day-old calf. (Eagle Acres Dairy Facebook page)

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Eagle Acres Dairy welcomes in people interested in learning about how their milk is produced.

But surveillance footage showed unwelcome visitors in the middle of the night on Aug. 1.

“Two people trespassed onto our property and brutally killed the five-day old calf,” the dairy owners said in a Facebook posting.

Eagle Acres owners are asking people to share the surveillance photos in hopes of catching the people who committed this cruelty.

“They then loaded the calf into what the RCMP believe to be a high end SUV, possibly a Mercedes or BMW and drove off,” the Facebook posting went on to say.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the police have a file open on the incident. The RCMP will have its technology people assess the surveillance footage to obtain still photos and other evidence which will be used in the investigation.

Largy noted that the calf may not have been dead when it was loaded into the vehicle so if any charges are laid, it would likely include causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Eagle Acres started in 1999. In 2017, it moved to a location near Fort Langley and has always welcomed people from around the globe, including school groups. Visitors have the opportunity to try out typical dairy farm chores, including milking a cow.

