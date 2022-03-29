Firefighters extinguish grass fire on Wrangler Way

A firefighter works on extinguishing a grass fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Wrangler Way Tuesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press). A firefighter works on extinguishing a grass fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Wrangler Way Tuesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press). A 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter sprays down the edge of the fire perimeter behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre Tuesday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Tuesday burned several meters of grass between the footpath and the fence bordering the rodeo grounds before being extinguished by 100 Mile Fire Rescue.. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using a hose and a shovel, a pair of 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters snuff the leading edge of the fire out. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter patrols the perimeter of a grassfire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre putting out remaining patches of flames. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished a grass fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after noon, where they found the fire well underway and heading towards the Stan Halcro Agriplex. Fire chief Roger Hollander said thanks to a timely response by on-call volunteer firefighters, they were able to quickly contain the fire.

“The embankment was on fire and there was no one in the area we could see, so we’re not sure what started it but that will be under investigation,” Hollander said.

He roughly estimated the fire engulfed about a football field’s length worth of grass. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.

Hollander said the South Cariboo is officially in wildfire season. He asks the public to stay vigilant and report any fires they see.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House