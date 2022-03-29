Firefighters extinguish grass fire on Wrangler Way

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished a grass fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after noon, where they found the fire well underway and heading towards the Stan Halcro Agriplex. Fire chief Roger Hollander said thanks to a timely response by on-call volunteer firefighters, they were able to quickly contain the fire.
“The embankment was on fire and there was no one in the area we could see, so we’re not sure what started it but that will be under investigation,” Hollander said.
He roughly estimated the fire engulfed about a football field’s length worth of grass. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.
Hollander said the South Cariboo is officially in wildfire season. He asks the public to stay vigilant and report any fires they see.
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
