Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

No on the ground resources on site

BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor burning three wildfires burning near Young Lake, including a 166-hectare blaze southeast of the lake.

The fires are connected with the 39,251-ha Sparks Lake wildfire, currently listed as out of control. A bulletin issued by the Sparks Lake Fire management team Thursday suggests the 166-ha fire is currently “being held.” The other fires include a 1.5 ha blaze 2.3 km from Young Lake and another 13-ha blaze 2.3 km east of the lake.

Sparks Lake Fire Incident Management Team information officer Greg Jonuk said the fires haven’t changed much over the past two days and are ranked 1-2.

“We’ve done an aerial reconnaissance some helicopter bucketing to cool them off,” he said, adding “that’s just a stop-gap measure” until they can get more resources to put on the ground.

About 122 firefighters, 189 personnel, 47 pieces of heavy equipment and 15 helicopters are assigned to the Sparks Lake Fire. An Area Restriction for the Sparks Lake Fire is also in effect.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housebcwildfire

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh commits NDP to building 500,000 affordable housing units
Next story
Update: Structural protection units assess Canim Lake properties

Just Posted

File Photo
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 100 Mile

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

Barb Matfin is one of the leaders of the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s Green Team who run the hospital’s recycling program with the support of Interior Health. Matfin and her comrades are currently looking for new members to pass the program on to. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hospital Green Team recycles hospital waste

Smoke from a wildfire near Deka Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Smoky skies bulletin for 100 Mile House