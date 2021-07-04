Firefighters, military being dispatched to help B.C. control wildfires

More than 100 firefighters arriving Monday to help in B.C. Interior

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

More help is coming to battle the B.C. wildfires.

More than 100 firefighting personnel are arriving Monday in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 and then dispersed to fires in the Interior. In addition, 350 RCAF troops are moving to Edmonton to be ready to assist B.C. as needed.

BC Wildfire is also seeking aviation resources from the feds this week, potentially the Hercules aircraft and rotary wing aircraft to move people around the province as needed.

BC Wildfire’s Cliff Chapman says there have been 633 wildfires, 66 per cent human-caused, so far this fire season. There have been 37 new fires in the past 24 hours alone. Chapman took part in a teleconference with B.C. emergency officials, including those from Canadian Red Cross, the RCMP and Emergency Management BC. Lisa Lapoint, chief coroner, and Dr. Bonnie Henry also spoke.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP, said there are also plans in place if another detachment is destroyed by fire, like the one in Lytton. She says officers have been pulled in to support areas like Lillooet, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft.

More to come.

-with files from Katya Slepian, Black Press

