Firearm seized, arrests made along Scott Road

100 Mile House RCMP made arrests and seized a firearm along Scott Road on April 23, and are asking members of the public to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Arrests have been made after 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a firearm complaint along Scott Road on April 23.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, RCMP and Cariboo Central Traffic Services responded to reports that a male and female were arguing over a gun, and were seen going over to a neighbour’s residence.

According to a release, RCMP arrived at the scene, arrested the male and female associated with the reports, and seized a firearm.

No injuries have been reported, and both the male and female remain in police custody.

RCMP are currently holding a residence along Scott Road for a search warrant.

While RCMP believe there is no further risk to public safety, the release asked that people avoid the area for the next few hours unless they have local business to attend to.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or report their information through Crimestoppers. Quote file 2019-1292.

