Fire reported near Little Fort

Blaze is currently out of control, though aircraft is monitoring the situation

A wildfire has been reported in the McDonald Summit area near Little Fort, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, which likely started by a lightning strike, is currently out of control, though aircraft is in the area monitoring the situation.

“(The fire) isn’t a threat to the public, but currently up in that area the fire danger rating is between moderate and high,” said Kamloops Fire Centre.

“We had some lightning rolling through the fire centre this afternoon and the public should be aware of hot and dry conditions; if anyone sees a fire, any burning or anything they think might be a wildfire they can call *5555 on their cell phone or 1 800 663 5555.”


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three wildfires between 100 Mile House and Clearwater

Just Posted

Three wildfires between 100 Mile House and Clearwater

All three are currently smaller than one hectare

Diaries of a City Kid: Adulting

Becoming an adult is like walking into a strange, ambiguous web of… Continue reading

Lone Butte couple going the extra mile to help feed those in need

“Lower-income families end up eating lower quality food.”

Access to Centennial Park and 100 Mile House downtown core to be restricted during prom

It is anticipated that Horse Lake Road and Highway 97 traffic will be interrupted for 15-20 minutes

Finally Free: Prom Night for Class of 2019

PSO’s graduating class celebrate the end of their teen chapter

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Fire reported near Little Fort

Blaze is currently out of control, though aircraft is monitoring the situation

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Without a technician, this type of cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Most Read