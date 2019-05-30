Fire reported near Little Fort

Blaze is currently out of control, though aircraft is monitoring the situation

A wildfire has been reported in the McDonald Summit area near Little Fort, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, which likely started by a lightning strike, is currently out of control, though aircraft is in the area monitoring the situation.

“(The fire) isn’t a threat to the public, but currently up in that area the fire danger rating is between moderate and high,” said Kamloops Fire Centre.

“We had some lightning rolling through the fire centre this afternoon and the public should be aware of hot and dry conditions; if anyone sees a fire, any burning or anything they think might be a wildfire they can call *5555 on their cell phone or 1 800 663 5555.”



