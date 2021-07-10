BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to two new fires in the Chimney Lake area. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Fire east of Chimney Lake being wrapped with fuel-free guard overnight

Lightning is the suspect cause of the fire

Ground equipment operators for the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) will work into the night Saturday (July 10) to wrap a fuel-free guard around a new fire located about five kilometres east of Chimney Lake.

BCWS communication specialist Jessica Mack said the fire, which is suspected to be caused by lightning, is approximately two hectares in size.

Mack said air tankers responded to the fire first, blanketing it with retardant, followed by ground crews and then heavy equipment.

A second, fire just south of Chimney Lake also discovered July 10 is at 0.09 hectares in size thanks to the efforts of the BCWF.

A helicopter responded to that fire, which said Mack was a smouldering ground fire Saturday night.

Read More:Big Stick Lake area under evacuation order

