Festive night in Lone Butte

Dozens came out to the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association’s Christmas dinner

Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves at the Christmas dinner held in Lone Butte on Sunday (Dec. 11) at the community hall. From front to back: Phillip Kroes (L), Keith Kroes, Paula Kroes, Michael Lebek, Wendy Lebek and Reid Sellars. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The hall was packed for the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association’s Christmas dinner Sunday.

Shortly after a buffet-style turkey dinner, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by for a visit. Before heading onstage to hand out gifts to the children, the couple wandered around the room handing out goody bags to the adults. Santa also helped Mary Carson-Ford and Victoria Manson with the draws for door prizes.

It was hard to tell who was having more fun when it came time for the youngsters to come up and get their presents.

The association is putting on a New Year’s Eve dance Jan. 31. The adult-only event features music by Marco Bueler, a 50/50 draw and silent auction. A midnight snack will be provided. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from Diane at 604-226-5817, Mary at 250-395-1994 or Elaine at 250-395-4385.

The association is always looking for new members. Meetings are held at the community hall on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House